Andone C. Lavery selected as 2017 recipient of the Walter Munk Award

Awarded in recognition of distinguished research in oceanography related to sound and the sea

Dr. Andone C. Lavery has been selected as the 2017 recipient the Walter Munk Award for Distinguished Research in Oceanography Related to Sound and the Sea. Dr. Lavery is an Associate Scientist with Tenure in the Department of Applied Ocean Physics & Engineering at the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution.

The citation that will be included on the certificate signed by the Secretary of the U.S. Navy and the president of The Oceanography Society reads as follows:

Through discrimination between the scattering by zooplankton and physical microstructure using broadband acoustic measurement methods and models, Andone Lavery has quantified important biological and physical parameters leading to new understanding of both ocean physical processes and marine biology.

An excerpt from the nomination letter written by James F. Lynch states that "Andone's work has been very much in the spirit of acoustical oceanography and the Walter Munk Award's stated criteria for acoustics, ocean science, and instrumentation development. Her Arctic oil spill work also has a fine scale echo of Walter's ATOC work, where he was concerned with measuring ocean warming due to anthropogenic activity. Both pieces of research have a deep societal motivation."

Dr. Lavery will receive the Munk Award during the 174th Meeting of the Acoustical Society of America in New Orleans, Louisiana (December 4 - 8, 2017), and she will also be recognized during the Ocean Sciences Meeting in Portland, Oregon (February 11-16, 2018). She will also give presentations at both meetings.

Dr. Lavery joins the list of distinguished prior recipients of the Walter Munk Award:

2015: Carl Wunsch, Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Harvard University 2013: Steven Holbrook, University of Wyoming 2011: William Kuperman, Scripps Institution of Oceanography, USA 2009: James F. Lynch, Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution, USA 2006: Peter F. Worcester, Scripps Institution of Oceanography, USA 2003: H. Thomas Rossby, Graduate School of Oceanography, University of Rhode Island, USA 2001: Robert C. Spindel, Applied Physics Laboratory of the University of Washington, USA 1999: Robert Pinkel, Scripps Institution of Oceanography, USA 1997: Stephen A. Thorpe, Southampton Oceanography Centre, UK 1996: Leonid M. Brekhovskikh, Moscow Institute of Physics and Technology, Russia 1994: David M. Farmer, Institute of Ocean Sciences, Canada 1993: Walter Munk, Scripps Institution of Oceanography, USA

