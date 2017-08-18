Vitamin D deficiency linked to increased heart failure risk in older adults

A recent study found an elevated risk of heart failure in more than half of older individuals, and this risk was significantly associated with vitamin D deficiency. Specifically, vitamin D deficiency was linked with a 12.2-times increased risk of heart failure.

The study, which involved an analysis of the medical records of 137 individuals in Brazil aged 60 years and older, also revealed increased heart failure risks in men, obese individuals, and those with heart arrhythmias.

The findings are published in ESC Heart Failure.

