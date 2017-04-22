Arctic science panel presentation and discussion with journalists: Global lessons from the thawing Arctic, Sept. 27

Washington, DC - The Study of Environmental Arctic Change (SEARCH) is organizing a panel of Arctic scientists at AAAS Headquarters on Sep. 27 (3:00-5:00pm EDT) to discuss global lessons from a thawing Arctic. The Arctic is warming twice as fast as the rest of the world, with implications spanning all defining characteristics: sea ice, land ice, permafrost, and cold-adapted communities and ecosystems. The observed changes in the Arctic are resounding, and the resulting connections to the globe are increasingly clear. Panelists will include Dr. Jennifer Francis (Rutgers University) to discuss connections between the Arctic meltdown and unruly tropical storms; Dr. Henry Huntington (Huntington Consulting) to discuss how the opening of a new ocean in the Arctic is raising stakes for security, economies, and conservation; Dr. Ted Scambos (National Snow and Ice Data Center) to provide the latest evidence on how Greenland melt is contributing to sea level rise; and other Arctic scientists. Attending journalists will be given first priority when asking questions of the presenting scientists; however, this event is open to anyone who registers.

###

FULL AGENDA: The complete details for the event are available here: http://www. seaiceaction. org/ s/ SEARCH-Arctic-Science-Panel_Flier_27Sep2017. pdf .

REGISTER: Journalists and other interested participants are requested to register (at no cost) here: http://bit. ly/ 2jKdMdt .

For more information, contact Matthew Druckenmiller at druckenmiller@nsidc.org or 551-200-0158.