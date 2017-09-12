Public Release: 

Innovations in Primary Care: Interdisciplinary opioid treatment and a massive open online course to prevent falls

American Academy of Family Physicians

Innovations in Primary Care are brief one-page articles that describe novel innovations from health care's front lines. This issue's innovations address the following.

  • Providing Office-Based Treatment of Opioid Use Disorder--The death of a patient from an overdose inspired an interdisciplinary team at a regional health and education center to establish an office-based opioid treatment program.
    http://www.annfammed.org/content/15/5/481.full

  • Falls Prevention: Empowering People Through Online Education--A Massive Open Online Course, available free of charge, educates participants about falls and fall prevention.
    http://www.annfammed.org/content/15/5/482.full

###

