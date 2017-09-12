Innovations in Primary Care: Interdisciplinary opioid treatment and a massive open online course to prevent falls

Innovations in Primary Care are brief one-page articles that describe novel innovations from health care's front lines. This issue's innovations address the following.
- Providing Office-Based Treatment of Opioid Use Disorder--The death of a patient from an overdose inspired an interdisciplinary team at a regional health and education center to establish an office-based opioid treatment program.
- Falls Prevention: Empowering People Through Online Education--A Massive Open Online Course, available free of charge, educates participants about falls and fall prevention.
