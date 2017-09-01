Physician experts highlight research ahead of Otolaryngology's annual meeting

ALEXANDRIA, VA--The latest research on patient preferences, quality-of-life, ear health, thyroidectomy, and other topics related to the specialty of otolaryngology will be presented in Chicago, IL, September 10-13, during the AAO-HNSF 2017 Annual Meeting & OTO Experience.

The 2017 Annual Meeting includes hundreds of research presentations. All abstracts to be presented are now available online as a PDF at http://journals. sagepub. com/ doi/ suppl/ 10. 1177/ OTOJ_157_1S/ suppl_file/ OTO_157_1S_fullissue. pdf ..

Nineteen (19) studies have been selected to be presented during the "Best of Orals" session on Sunday, September 10, at 10:00 am, CDT, in room E450A of the McCormick Place Convention Center. These studies, identified by the Annual Meeting Program Committee, comprised of physician members, are recognized for outstanding scientific merit and innovation.

Age and Online Presence Affect ENT Physician Online Grades

What role does the Internet and social media play in patient perception of physicians? This study looks at the physician's age and online/social media presence in relation to positive ratings and comments from patients.

What Do Patients Want from Otolaryngologists?

What drives patients' decisions, and what are their preferences of care? Where do factors like cost, timely appointments, experience, and thorough physical exam fall in a patient's list of priorities?

Predicting Hypocalcemia after Thyroidectomy

This study reviewed 906 patient charts to identify significant factors predicting hypocalcemia after total thyroidectomy. After extensive analysis of patient demographics and surgical characteristics, only parathyroid hormone (PTH) was found to have significantly predicted hypocalcemia postoperatively. Further findings suggest that early, standardized supplementation can significantly reduce hypocalcemia-related extended stays and associated costs.

Reoperation and Readmission after Parathyroidectomy

This is the first population-level analysis focusing on quality metrics for parathyroidectomy. The study identified independent, potentially modifiable perioperative factors that may assist in appropriate risk stratification for patients susceptible for readmission and reoperation.

Autologous Versus Cadaveric Rib Grafts in Rhinoplasty

What are the outcomes and complications after rhinoplasty with either autologous rib graft (ARG) or cadaveric rib graft (CRG)? This meta-analysis demonstrates that further research is needed to determine the complication rates and outcomes of ARG versus CRG in rhinoplasty.

Head and Neck Microvascular Reconstruction in the Elderly

Is advanced age an independent risk factor for complications following free flap surgery of the head and neck? Are such patients likely to have a longer hospital stay or be discharged to a skilled nursing facility? This study analyzes the effects of increasing age on outcomes of microvascular reconstructive surgery of the head and neck.

Balloon Dilation of the Eustachian Tube: 12 Month Follow-Up

This study assesses the sustainability of clinical benefit with balloon dilation of the Eustachian tube (BDET) using the Eustachian tube balloon catheter (ETBC) in conjunction with medical management at 12 months follow-up in adult patients aged 22 years and older with drug-refractory Eustachian tube dilatory dysfunction (ETDD).

Effects of Common Ear Drops on Tympanic Membrane Healing

Do ototopical quinolones delay tympanic membrane healing in a drug-specific manner? This study compared the effect of both ciprofloxacin + dexamethasone and ofloxacin on tympanic membrane perforation healing in rats, with reported results.

Comorbidity in Head and Neck Squamous Cell Carcinoma (HNSCC) Survivors over Time

The study population consisted of 8,281 individuals diagnosed with HNSCC, with 537 (6.4 percent) surviving to five years with the purpose to estimate the prevalence of comorbidity in HNSCC survivors at diagnosis and evaluate changes in prevalence of comorbidity over time.

Utility of Adjuvant Therapy for pN1 Oropharynx Carcinoma

This review analyzed the effect of adjuvant radiation on survival in pathologic N1 oropharyngeal squamous cell carcinoma (OPSCC) and if these findings apply to HPV+ tumors.

Macrophages Promote Fibrogenesis in Airway Fibroblasts

Laryngotracheal stenosis (LTS) is a fibroinflammatory disorder that causes narrowing of the airway. This study analyzed the effects of macrophage polarization on LTS-derived and normal airway fibroblasts (FBs) in vitro.

Patient Preferences in Subglottic Stenosis Treatment

This study assessed patient decision making in subglottic stenosis treatment with findings that predict that most patients will prefer voice-sparing, low-risk procedures, consistent with an endoscopic approach, even if they require multiple procedures.

Chronic Ear: Does Mastoidectomy Increase Complications?

Is there a significant difference in postoperative complications in tympanoplasty with or without concurrent therapeutic mastoidectomy? This study addressed this question in the management of chronic ear disease alone.

Microbiomes of Normal Middle Ear and Chronic Otitis Media

Is the human middle ear inhabited by more diverse microbial communities than was previously thought? The aim of this prospective multicenter cohort study was to profile and compare the middle ear microbiomes of human individuals with and without chronic otitis media.

Pediatric Septoplasty & Rhinoplasty: A Quality-of-Life Outcome Study

Does gender, age, nasal trauma, prior nasal surgery, allergic rhinitis, or additional surgeries (at the time of procedure) affect postoperative Nasal Obstruction Symptom Evaluation (NOSE) scores? This study analyzed disease specific quality-of-life in patients undergoing septoplasty and functional septorhinoplasty.

Validation of A Pediatric Dysphagia Quality-of-Life Instrument

Is the modified Swallowing Quality of Life instrument a valid measure of dysphagia-specific QOL in children? Does it demonstrate a significant association with videofluoroscopic swallow studies and moderate-to-strong correlations with multiple domains of generic QOL measure?

Balloon Catheter Dilation and 'Sinus Pressure' Headaches

Is balloon catheter dilation (BCD) an effective treatment for "sinus pressure" headaches? In this study, participants were recruited who reported "sinus pressure" headaches, localizing to either unilateral or bilateral maxillary and/or frontal sinuses, and were blinded and randomized to receive either BCD of the affected sinus ostia or a sham procedure.

Can Variations in the Thymic Stromal Lymphopoietin Gene Predict Activity in Chronic Rhinosinusitis?

This study explored whether single-nucleotide polymorphisms (SNPs) in the Thymic Stromal Lymphopoietin gene are associated with chronic rhinosinusitis and can predict TSLP activity.

Five Year Results of CNXII Stimulation for Obstructive Sleep Apnea

This study analyzed cranial nerve XII (CNXII) stimulation five-year outcomes and assessed effects of stimulation and body mass index (BMI). The study found that cranial nerve stimulation demonstrates significant clinical improvements at one year, but was it maintained at five years?

###

Information for the Media

The AAO-HNSF offers press registration and interview facilitation for credentialed members of the news media, and onsite workspace for those reporting from the meeting in Chicago. Pre-registration and additional information can be found online at http://www. entnet. org/ content/ press-information . Abstracts are available in advance of the meeting, but in-depth content and quotes collected from author interviews are embargoed until the date and time of presentation at the Annual Meeting & OTO Experience. Interested news media may request author interviews by contacting newsroom@entnet.org. The Newsroom at the McCormick Place Convention Center, Lakeside Leve 2, Room E265, will be open September 10, 11, and 12 from 7:00 am to 5:00 pm (CDT), and September 13, 7:00 am to 12:00 pm (CDT).

About the AAO-HNS/F

The American Academy of Otolaryngology--Head and Neck Surgery, one of the oldest medical associations in the nation, represents about 12,000 physicians and allied health professionals who specialize in the diagnosis and treatment of disorders of the ears, nose, throat, and related structures of the head and neck. The Academy serves its members by facilitating the advancement of the science and art of medicine related to otolaryngology and by representing the specialty in governmental and socioeconomic issues. The AAO-HNS Foundation works to advance the art, science, and ethical practice of otolaryngology-head and neck surgery through education, research, and lifelong learning. The organization's vision: "Empowering otolaryngologist-head and neck surgeons to deliver the best patient care."