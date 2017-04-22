American Chemical Society expands its applied materials journals portfolio

WASHINGTON, Sept. 26, 2017 -- Given the rapid emergence of interdisciplinary research in materials science and the growing need to offer researchers new opportunities to share their important findings, the Publications Division of the American Chemical Society (ACS) announced today a concerted expansion of its applied materials portfolio of peer-reviewed journals.

This publishing initiative begins immediately with the addition of ACS Applied Energy Materials and ACS Applied Nano Materials to the Society's portfolio. These two new journals, and others planned to follow, are positioned within the editorial purview of the Society's highly successful journal, ACS Applied Materials & Interfaces, which has been enthusiastically embraced by authors and readers worldwide since its inception in 2009. Deputy editors, who are experts in their respective active research fields, will lead the editorial direction of each journal, supported by distinguished and diverse Editorial Advisory Boards.

Kirk Schanze, Ph.D., editor-in-chief of ACS Applied Materials & Interfaces, will also oversee the respective editorial teams to be assembled for both ACS Applied Energy Materials and ACS Applied Nano Materials. "These distinct journals will offer new venues for publication of novel work in the fields of applied energy and applied nanomaterials, and will be organized to provide rapid editorial decisions and fast times to publication," says Schanze. "I am delighted by this commitment by ACS Publications to ensure the best publishing experience for scientists across the materials sciences, particularly as authors seek to communicate their highly valued research quickly and to a global audience."

Both ACS Applied Energy Materials and ACS Applied Nano Materials will begin accepting submissions for consideration as of October 2017. The first online issues will appear in early 2018 and will include original research articles and letters, reviews and other editorial features. ACS Applied Energy Materials will publish broadly in the area of materials for energy generation, storage, conversion and sustainability, with a focus on research that reports novel applications of materials and devices. ACS Applied Nano Materials will publish research of an applied nature on functional nanostructured materials, including the design, synthesis or fabrication, characterization and properties of the materials.

Researchers who publish in these new ACS journals will benefit from a range of peer-review and author services offered by ACS Publications, including Manuscript Transfer -- which enables the seamless rapid transfer of an author's submission from one ACS journal to another, and will thus facilitate the transfer of submissions from ACS Applied Materials & Interfaces to these journals where appropriate, without requiring the author to start the submission process anew. As with all ACS journals, ACS Applied Energy Materials and ACS Applied Nano Materials will also offer authors a range of flexible open access publishing and licensing options.

"Global interest in materials science research has increased significantly over recent years. Driven by this community's desire to publish their best research in ACS journals, I am delighted to announce our commitment to this initiative and to introduce these initial new journals, both so closely aligned to ACS Applied Materials & Interfaces," says James Milne, Ph.D., senior vice president, Journals Publishing Group at ACS Publications. "I am confident that through the exceptional leadership of Professor Kirk Schanze, this expanded portfolio will unquestionably serve the research community with the most trusted, most cited and most read research across the applied materials sciences."

