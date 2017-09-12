Why do phone batteries sometimes explode? (video)

WASHINGTON, Sept. 12, 2017 -- Lithium-ion batteries have become a ubiquitous part of the digital revolution, but not without a serious setback. They keep spontaneously exploding, and consumers are getting sick of it. So, what's the underlying issue, and how can science address it? Learn about the chemistry of battery fires in this new video from Reactions: https:/ / youtu. be/ pY-kzHn9kvo

