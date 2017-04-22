Latest health reform proposal jeopardizes care for us all as we age

Graham-Cassidy bill -- newest proposal in a line of legislation to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act will harm access to key health services for older Americans, families, caregivers, and healthcare professionals.

New York (Sept. 20, 2017)-- The American Geriatrics Society (AGS) opposes the Graham-Cassidy bill, the most recent attempt at health reform and one that would again have harmful consequences for older adults. Released last week, the Graham-Cassidy bill would cut benefits, increase costs, and reduce coverage for too many Americans - especially older adults.

"The Graham-Cassidy bill will have a negative impact on us all as we age," notes Nancy E. Lundebjerg, MPA, Chief Executive Officer of the AGS. "The bill will make drastic changes to Medicaid resulting in deep cuts that will impact older adults' access to long-term care, including nursing home care and home health care. We call on Congress to work with the American public and stakeholders to design health system reforms that improve access and care quality for all Americans."

As an advocate for older Americans and the health professionals who serve them, the AGS is deeply concerned that the Senate will be voting on a legislative proposal that has not been scored by the Congressional Budget Office (CBO) and has not been open to the public or stakeholder organizations for review and comment.

