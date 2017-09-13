The benefits and pitfalls of urban green spaces

The BioScience Talks podcast features discussions of topical issues related to the biological sciences.

With the rapid expansion of the urban landscape, successfully managing ecosystems in built areas has never been more important. However, our understanding of urban ecology is far from complete, and the data at hand are often patchy, leaving stakeholders without the tools they need to successfully manage human-affected ecosystems. Recent BioScience author Chris Lepczyk, a biologist working at Auburn University, joins us for this episode of BioScience Talks to discuss the future of urban biodiversity, highlighting trends and raising questions whose answers will be crucial for successful "green" management and healthy urban ecosystems.

To hear the whole discussion, visit this link for this latest episode of the BioScience Talks podcast.

