Alaska's climate, soils highlighted at meeting

Alaska is the topic of two important presentations at this year's "Managing Global Resources for a Secure Future" ASA, CSSA, SSSA International Annual Meeting in Tampa, FL. The meeting is sponsored by the American Society of Agronomy, Crop Science Society of America, and the Soil Science Society of America.

Media are invited to a showing of "Between Earth and Sky: Climate Change on the Last Frontier." This documentary beautifully illustrates the visible decay of one of Earth's most important carbon sinks. According to David Weindorf, Texas Tech University, one of the documentary leaders, "The film examines climate change through the lens of its impacts to Native Alaskans, receding glaciers, coastal erosion, and Arctic soil." More information about the movie can be found at http://www. betweenearthandskymovie. com . The showing is on Tuesday, October 24th at 7 PM.

Additionally, Lorene Lynn, a soil scientist in Alaska, has been working to help the Alaska landscape recover from infrastructure development. Her presentation is titled "Arctic Tundra Disturbance: Recovery on a Fragile Landscape." She will describe her work rehabilitating tundra soils that have been disturbed by construction of roads, airstrips, drilling pads, and pipelines. "With over 10,000 acres now under development," says Lynn, "and more construction proposed, rehabilitation techniques are continually being developed to improve soil quality and plant establishment." Lynn also participated in the filming of "Between Earth and Sky."

For more information about the 2017 meeting, visit https:/ / www. acsmeetings. org/ . Media are invited to attend the conference. Pre-registration by Oct. 10, 2017 is required. Visit https:/ / www. acsmeetings. org/ media for registration information. For information about Lynn's presentation, visit https:/ / scisoc. confex. com/ crops/ 2017am/ webprogram/ Paper109321. html . For information about the showing of Between Earth and Sky, visit https:/ / scisoc. confex. com/ crops/ 2017am/ webprogram/ Session17274. html. Weindorf is available for questions before and after the film.

To speak with one of the scientists, contact Susan V. Fisk, 608-273-8091, sfisk@sciencesocieties.org to arrange an interview.

###