Effects of changing tillage practices on sugar beets presented

Sweet environmental and economic news for growers

American Society of Agronomy

Changing tillage practices can help the environment and reduce costs, according to a study in Montana.

Chengci Chen, Montana State, will present "Response of Sugar Beet to Nitrogen Rate While Shifting from Conventional Tillage to Conservation Tillage" at the Managing Global Resources for a Secure Future ASA, CSSA, SSSA International Annual Meeting in Tampa, FL. The presentation will be held Tuesday, October 24, 2017, at 10:50 AM. The meeting is sponsored by the American Society of Agronomy, Crop Science Society of America, and the Soil Science Society of America.

Chen's research found that switching to conservation tillage - either strip till or no-till - did not affect yield of sucrose percent or yield in sugar beets in those systems. This is important because no-till provided economic benefits to the grower in the form of lower costs, less labor, and less fuel consumption. No-till has been found to provide the ecosystem with less soil erosion and less soil compaction, among other benefits. These findings could represent a win-win for sugar beet growers.

For more information about the 2017 meeting, visit https://www.acsmeetings.org/.

