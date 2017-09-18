Effects of changing tillage practices on sugar beets presented

Changing tillage practices can help the environment and reduce costs, according to a study in Montana.

Chengci Chen, Montana State, will present "Response of Sugar Beet to Nitrogen Rate While Shifting from Conventional Tillage to Conservation Tillage" at the Managing Global Resources for a Secure Future ASA, CSSA, SSSA International Annual Meeting in Tampa, FL. The presentation will be held Tuesday, October 24, 2017, at 10:50 AM. The meeting is sponsored by the American Society of Agronomy, Crop Science Society of America, and the Soil Science Society of America.

Chen's research found that switching to conservation tillage - either strip till or no-till - did not affect yield of sucrose percent or yield in sugar beets in those systems. This is important because no-till provided economic benefits to the grower in the form of lower costs, less labor, and less fuel consumption. No-till has been found to provide the ecosystem with less soil erosion and less soil compaction, among other benefits. These findings could represent a win-win for sugar beet growers.

