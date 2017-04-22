Special focus issue: 'Bioanalysis of biopharmaceuticals'

Bioanalysis, a leading MEDLINE indexed journal for bioanalysts, has published a Special Focus Issue on 'Bioanalysis of Biopharmaceuticals'. The journal is published by Future Science Group.

Biopharmaceuticals are gaining interest as new therapeutic agents and as technology progresses; they continue to increase in complexity, placing increasing expanding demand for bioanalytical capability to assess drug pharmacology, safety and immunogenicity.

The Special Focus Issue, guest Edited by Yan J Zhang (Bristol-Myers Squibb, NJ, USA) and Hyun Joo An (Chungnam National University, Daejeon, Korea), explores the recent advances in the analysis and development of biopharmaceuticals, through original research articles, as well as expert perspectives in the form of editorial and review style articles.

Yan J Zhang commented, "Empowered by innovation and shaped by regulation, bioanalysis technologies and strategies have evolved rapidly to enable development of new drug modalities and therapeutic approaches. This Special Focus Issue keeps bioanalytical scientists and regulatory agencies updated on the recent advances in technologies and strategies to address both bioanalytical capability and capacity gaps in support of emerging complex biopharmaceuticals and biosimilars."

"I am delighted to have worked with experts in the field to produce this timely and comprehensive Special Focus Issue discussing the challenges, advancements and novel strategies in the Bioanalysis of Biopharmaceuticals" said Sankeetha Nadarajah, Editor of the journal.

Bioanalysis is a MEDLINE-indexed journal covering the latest scientific, technical and regulatory developments relevant to those working on the analysis of xenobiotics and biotics in biological matrices.

