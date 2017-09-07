GSA Annual Meeting demonstrates commitment to RISE

Boulder, CO, USA: GSA is taking action on its long-standing commitment to diversity and inclusion in the geoscience community. From its recently penned Events Code of Conduct (http://www. geosociety. org/ GSA/ Events/ EventConductCode/ GSA/ Events/ Conduct. aspx ), approved by the GSA Council in September 2016, to services and training provided at the Annual Meeting by a professional facilitator on these relevant topics, GSA is committed to building a safe, universally accessible, and welcoming environment for all geoscientists.

Below are events promoting diversity and inclusion at the Annual Meeting in Seattle, Washington, 22-25 October 2017:

Accessible Field Geology of Western Washington (#414)

Saturday, 21 October. One-day trip.

*Invitation Only*

http://community. geosociety. org/ gsa2017/ science-careers/ fieldtrips#ft414

Pardee Keynote Symposium: The Changing Face of Geoscience in the 21st Century: Increasing Diversity and Inclusion to Solve Complex Problems

Sunday, 22 October, 2-5:30 p.m., Washington State Convention Center (WSCC), Ballroom 6A

http://community. geosociety. org/ gsa2017/ science-careers/ sessions/ pardee

Workshop: No Means No: How to Step Up and Stop Harassment

Monday, 23 October, noon-1:30 p.m., WSCC, Ballroom 6B

http://community. geosociety. org/ gsa2017/ science-careers/ careers/ workshops#no

Celebrate Diversity at the GSA Diversity and On To the Future Alumni Reception

Tuesday, 24 Oct., 5:30-7 p.m., Sheraton Seattle Hotel, Willow A

The GSA Diversity in the Geosciences Committee invites all to attend a reception to share ideas and celebrate diversity with the geoscience community. The 2017 On To the Future awardees will be recognized with a special keynote from the 2017 Bromery Awardee. Appetizers and a cash bar provided.

GLBT Social

Tuesday, 7:15-10 p.m., Palomino Restaurant, 1420 5th Ave, Seattle, WA.

For the first time GSA will offer CART (Communication Access Real-time Translation) services for all Pardee Keynote Sessions throughout the week, as well as the following events (which will also be live-streamed):

GSA Presidential Address & Awards Ceremony

http://community. geosociety. org/ gsa2017/ social-business/ lectures/ fyb

WSCC, Sunday, 22 Oct., noon-1:30 p.m.

GSA President Isabel Montañez will give her Presidential Address, titled, "Mind the Gap": GSA's Role in an Evolving Global Society. Top awards will be presented to luminaries in the field.

Feed Your Brain: Lunchtime Enlightenment

http://community. geosociety. org/ gsa2017/ social-business/ lectures/ fyb#Mon

WSCC, 23-25 Oct., 12:15-1:15 p.m.

- Monday: Award-winning author, David B. Williams, speaks on, "The Protean City: Reshaping the Seattle Landscape."

- Tuesday: John (Jack) Shroder, Senior Research Scholar, Center for Afghanistan Studies, University of Nebraska at Omaha and 2017 Halbouty lecturer, speaks on, "Afghanistan Resources: Rapacious Extraction, Ruined Environments, and Chaos Continuation?"

- Wednesday: Laurance Donnelly, Chair, International Union of Geological Sciences, Initiative on Forensic Geology, speaks on, "Forensic Geology: The Applications of Geology to Police and Law Enforcement."

GSA provides a "self-care" room for attendees' comfort and convenience, available for personal needs during the meeting. GSA is continuing its 10+ year tradition of providing childcare options for families onsite, and will be adding a Junior Geologist option for children accompanying parents to the meeting. Find out more onsite at Registration or the Annual Meeting Office, WSCC Room 401.

Incidents and concerns around issues of harassment onsite should be reported to a GSA staff member or leader wearing a GSA RISE button (http://www. geosociety. org/ GSA/ Events/ EventConductCode/ GSA/ Events/ Conduct-intro. aspx ). Reports may also be emailed to gsaeventscode@gmail.com or given by text or call to +1-720-507-7523.

GSA endeavors to provide a universally accessible meeting; please let us know if you have special requests with regard to the Americans with Disabilities Act. Contact the GSA Meetings Department for additional information or assistance, meetings@geosociety.org.

Meeting Homepage: http://community. geosociety. org/ gsa2017/ home

