GSA technical program is live

Boulder, CO, USA: A record 4,950 abstracts have been submitted for the Geological Society of America's Annual Meeting & Exposition to be held in Seattle, Washington, 22-25 October 2017 and over 7,500 geoscientists are expected to attend. The meeting will be one of the largest earth science gatherings on the west coast this year. The scientific program schedule is online now.

Journalists are invited to attend and report the latest findings in earth-science research, on topics as diverse as the interests of the GSA membership. The size and format of the meeting is conducive to making personal connections with expert scientific resources and GSA hosts an onsite newsroom to assist members of the media during the hours of the technical program.

Popular field trips are a signature feature of the meeting. A ten-chapter Field Guide #49 is associated with this Seattle Meeting. Titled "From the Puget Lowland to East of the Cascade Range: Geologic Excursions in the Pacific Northwest," and edited by Ralph Haugerud and Harvey Kelsey, it will be available in the GSA Store in October.

I. HIGHLIGHTS & SPECIAL LECTURES

GSA Presidential Address & Awards Ceremony

Washington State Convention Center (WSCC), Sunday, 22 Oct., noon-1:30 p.m.

GSA President Isabel Montañez will give her Presidential Address, titled, "Mind the Gap": GSA's Role in an Evolving Global Society. Top awards will be presented to luminaries in the field.

Feed Your Brain: Lunchtime Enlightenment each day

WSCC, 23-25 Oct., 12:15--1:15 p.m.

Monday: Award-winning author, David B. Williams, speaks on, "The Protean City: Reshaping the Seattle Landscape."

Tuesday: John (Jack) Shroder, Senior Research Scholar, Center for Afghanistan Studies, University of Nebraska at Omaha and 2017 Halbouty lecturer, speaks on, "Afghanistan Resources: Rapacious Extraction, Ruined Environments, and Chaos Continuation?"

Wednesday: Laurance Donnelly, Chair, International Union of Geological Sciences, Initiative on Forensic Geology, speaks on, "Forensic Geology: The Applications of Geology to Police and Law Enforcement."

EarthCache Program on Sunday, Oct. 22 (WSCC, 1-4 p.m.) will celebrate learning about the Earth out of doors through EarthCache adventures. Speakers will engage participants on special topics about the geology of Washington State. The event is free and open to the public, but space is limited.

II. SCIENTIFIC PROGRAM

The broad technical program will be presented by scientists from around the world as they share new findings and insights.

Presentations are organized into several categories:

Pardee Keynote Symposia include invited speakers:

The Changing Face of Geoscience in the 21st Century: Increasing Diversity and Inclusion to Solve Complex Problems;

Landscapes in the Anthropocene;

IODP-ICDP Expedition 364 to the Chicxulub Impact Crater;

Speed Dating!: Advice on Sampling and Applications Through the Lens of the Geochronologist (Posters);

Origin, Accretion, and Translation of Mesozoic-Cenozoic Terranes along the Pacific Margin of North America;

Earth Anatomy Revealed: Geologic Mapping for Our Future.

Topical Sessions are abstracts presentations organized on a thematic basis. Industry Track icons designate which sessions are most relevant for industry professionals, including energy, economic geology, hydrogeology, environmental geology, and engineering geology.

The program also includes discipline sessions, which are grouped according to research conducted in specific scientific disciplines (e.g., archeological geology, geochemistry, etc.)

The complete technical program schedule with abstracts is searchable online. Browse for sessions in your areas of interest or search for particular presentations by typing in key words, an author's name, or a session title. You can also search discipline categories or sponsors using the drop-down menus, or use your browser's "find" feature to search for keywords or convener names.

III. MEDIA PARTICIPATION

Representatives of the media and public information officers from universities, government agencies, and research institutions may participate in technical sessions, field trips, and other special events. Eligible media personnel will receive complimentary registration and are invited to use GSA-hosted newsroom facilities while at the meeting. Journalists and PIOs must pay for any short courses or field trips in which they wish to participate.

Public Information Officers of universities, government agencies, and research institutions can use the meeting as an opportunity to present research to on-site reporters through press releases, press conferences, a virtual press room, and one-on-one contact with the press.

Learn more about media eligibility for complimentary registration at http://community. geosociety. org/ gsa2017/ press/ newsroom .

The media pre-registration deadline is Monday, 16 Oct. 2017. After 16 Oct., media may register onsite at the main registration desk beginning Saturday morning, 21 Oct., at 7:00 a.m.

Newsroom Information: http://community. geosociety. org/ gsa2017/ press/ newsroom

Request Media Registration: http://community. geosociety. org/ gsa2017/ press/ mediareg

###

Contact Christa Stratton, GSA's Director of Education, Communications & Outreach, at the address above for additional information or assistance. GSA endeavors to provide a fully accessible meeting; please let us know if you have special requests with regard to the ADA.