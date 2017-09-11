CoreTrustSeal Certification launched

The ICSU World Data System (ICSU-WDS) and the Data Seal of Approval (DSA) are pleased to announce the launch of a new certification organization: CoreTrustSeal.

The CoreTrustSeal Board offers all interested data repositories a core-level certification based on the DSA-WDS Core Trustworthy Data Repositories Requirements catalogue and procedures. CoreTrustSeal Data Repository certification replaces the DSA certification and the WDS certification of Regular Members.

The CoreTrustSeal is a community-based nonprofit organization promoting sustainable and trustworthy data infrastructures. It is governed by a Standards and Certification Board consisting of members drawn from the Assembly of Reviewers (by election) and the wider repositories stakeholders (appointed).

'We are driven by our commitments to offer professional certification tools and services to data repositories and to support our voluntary qualified reviewers to conduct audits under optimal conditions' said Mustapha Mokrane, Chair of the ad hoc CoreTrustSeal Standards and Certification Board. CoreTrustSeal is developing a sustainable business model and as an initial step, will start charging a modest fee to cover administrative costs as of January 2018.

The CoreTrustSeal certification is envisioned as the initial level in a global framework for repository certification that also includes the extended and formal levels. Ultimately, the CoreTrustSeal will endeavour to provide core-level certification for other research entities such as data services and software.

For more information check out the CoreTrustSeal website: https:/ / www. coretrustseal. org/ about/

About ICSU World Data System (ICSU-WDS):

ICSU-WDS is a membership organization committed to improve the trustworthiness of scientific data services by fostering compliance with international and agreed-upon community standards, and increasing data accessibility and the sustainability of scientific data infrastructures. ICSU-WDS promotes universal and equitable access to quality- assessed scientific data, data services, products, and information covering a broad range of disciplines from the Natural and Social Sciences, and Humanities. Accredited WDS Regular and Network Members have a national or international remit for scientific data stewardship, while co-opted Partner and Associate Members support the WDS endeavour.

For more information on ICSU-WDS: https:/ / www. icsu-wds. org

About Data Seal of Approval (DSA):

The DSA was established as a trustworthy digital repository standard by a number of institutions committed to the long-term curation and preservation of research data. The 16 requirements ascertain that the research data is discoverable on the internet, accessible, usable, reliable, and citable. The DSA Board grants the Data Seal of Approval to repositories that are committed to archiving and providing access to data in a sustainable way.

For more information on DSA: https:/ / www. datasealofapproval. org

