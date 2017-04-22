Future of legalized cannabis focus of expert panel discussion in cannabis journal

New Rochelle, NY, September 19, 2017--In the roundtable entitled "Expert Panel on Understanding Cannabis: Medicine, Society, Government," the panelists shared their views on topics ranging from what actions U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions might take, the business of growing and selling cannabis, risk of addiction, and whether patients should use cannabis to alleviate cancer pain. The expert Roundtable is published in Cannabis and Cannabinoid Research, a new peer-reviewed journal from Mary Ann Liebert, Inc., publishers. The article is available free on the Cannabis and Cannabinoid Research website.

Moderator Kyle Kazan, Co-Founder, AP Investment Fund, led a lively and informative discussion on issues related to cannabis at the interface of medicine, society, and government. Bringing to the conversation their broad-ranging knowledge and expertise were panelists Dr. Daniele Piomelli, Professor, University of California, Irvine, School of Medicine; U.S. Rep. Dana Rohrabacher, California's 48th District; and Lori Ajax, Chief, Bureau of Cannabis Control, California Department of Consumer Affairs.

"To fully understand cannabis, we must look at it from the different perspectives of medicine, law, and society at large. This roundtable is meant to be a step in that direction," says Editor-in-Chief Daniele Piomelli, PhD, PharmD, University of California-Irvine, School of Medicine.

