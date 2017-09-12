NASA finds a tail on Typhoon Talim

NASA satellite imagery showed what looks like a large tail on Typhoon Talim as it moved through the Philippine Sea.

On Sept. 12, 2017 at 12:42 a.m. EDT (0442 UTC) the Visible Infrared Imaging Radiometer Suite (VIIRS) instrument aboard NASA-NOAA's Suomi NPP satellite provided a visible-light of Typhoon Talim. The VIIRS image showed large bands of thunderstorms extending from Talim's center to the southeast, resembling a tail.

At 5 a.m. EDT (0900 UTC) Talim's maximum sustained winds were near 65 knots (75 moh/ 120.4 kph). The typhoon was moving to the west-northwest at 19 knots (21.8 mph/35.1 kph). It was centered near 22.3 degrees north latitude and 128.7 degrees east longitude, about 257 nautical miles south of Kadena Air Base, Okinawa Island, Japan.

The Joint Typhoon Warning Center forecast expects Talim to intensify as it moves west-northwest across the open Pacific Ocean toward Taiwan.

