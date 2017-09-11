NASA tracking Tropical Storm Talim in Philippine Sea

NASA's Terra satellite passed over Tropical Storm Talim early on Sept. 11 and obtained a visible-light image of the storm as it moved through the Philippine Sea.

Tropical Depression 20W formed on Sept. 8 about 118 miles east of Andersen Air Force Base, Guam. By Sept. 9 at 11 a.m. EDT, the depression strengthened into a tropical storm and was renamed Talim.

On Sept. 11 at 01:45 UTC (Sept. 10 at 9:45 p.m. EDT) the Moderate Resolution Imaging Spectroradiometer or MODIS instrument aboard NASA's Terra satellite captured a visible-light image of Talim. The image showed a concentration of strong thunderstorms around the low-level center of circulation with feeder bands of thunderstorms from the northeast and southwest spiraling into the center.

At 11 a.m. EDT (1500 UTC) on Sept. 11 Tropical Storm Talim's maximum sustained winds were near 60 knots (69 mph/111 kph). The storm was centered near 19.7 degrees north latitude and 132.9 degrees east longitude. That's about 541 nautical miles southeast Kadena Air Base, Okinawa (Island), Japan. Talim was moving to the west-northwest at 10 knots (11.5 mph/18.5 kph).

The Joint Typhoon Warning Center forecast takes Talim on a northwesterly path toward a landfall in Taiwan on Sept. 13.

