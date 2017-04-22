18 additional chairs for TU Dresden

Excellent news from Berlin: TUD has been granted funding for all 18 proposed tenure track chairs as part of the Federal and State government programme for the promotion of young researchers. The decision was announced this afternoon (21 September 2017) by the Federal Ministry of Education and Research (BMBF). The Rector of TUD, Prof. Hans Müller-Steinhagen, considers the funding approval an outstanding success for TU Dresden. "This success once again underlines the positive development of our university in the past few years. This decision enables us to offer our young researchers in particular, career paths that are easier to plan, and thus enables us to attract the brightest minds to TU Dresden and retain them at our university at a very early stage."

During a university-wide co-ordination process, TU Dresden has identified and applied for 18 possible tenure track chairs, which are to be established within all schools (except medicine) as well as in two central TUD scientific institutions. Today's decision to fund these additional 18 tenure track chairs provides the support for both the strategic orientation of the faculties and for the subjects with very high teaching loads.

The tenure track chairs will align with the Research Priority Areas of the university. They will aim at finding scientific solutions to the most pressing challenges of mankind and will be oriented towards global, cutting-edge research while pursuing an interdisciplinary approach.

As early as in 2018, the first chairs of this programme shall be filled.

Context: Until 2023, the Federal Government will provide a total of one billion euro for the introduction of an additional 1,000 tenure track chairs. This programme is intended to make the path to a professorship for young researchers much more transparent and easier to plan. Tenure track entails that scientists have their position converted into a tenured professorship following a positive evaluation, after a period of usually six years. All German universities were eligible to apply and submit draft proposals for this programme.

