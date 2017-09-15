20 minute test determines attention and memory capacity in patients with schizophrenia

Researchers from the Universitat Autònoma de Barcelona (UAB), in collaboration with the University of Oviedo and the Biomedical Research Networking Centre in Mental Health (CIBERSAM), have designed a test which can help determine the cognitive capacities of patients with schizophrenia. The test consists of a battery of assessments chosen by the researchers which permits them, in 20 minutes or less depending on the case, to examine patients' short-term memory capacities, mental agility and also organisational capacities.

The research, which forms part of the doctoral thesis of Sílvia Zaragoza Domingo, is the result of a pioneering study lasting 6 months in which 257 professionals worked with a sample of 700 individuals representative of the population diagnosed with schizophrenia in Spain. The study, which goes by the name of EPICOG-SCH, identified a battery of four assessments in order to conduct the test.

One of the main novelties of the battery of assessments chosen by researchers and led by Silvia Zaragoza lies in the fact that, in addition to being short, they consist in tests available to doctors and psychologists experts in mental health. Moreover, the tests are available in several languages, which makes it easier to use them with patients of different origins. Another advantage is that they are easy to administer, and therefore facilitates being used by health professionals in order to assess patients with schizophrenia. The test permits health professionals to assess, study and comment on symptoms of the disorder which normally are not taken into account and which could serve to treat each case in the best possible manner.

"In schizophrenia, it is desirable for the patient to be as independent and function as best possible, although that does not always happen", explains Sílvia Zaragoza. She goes on to say that "this test allows each patient to better adapt to his life. For example, if a patient is slower mentally, but short-term memory is not affected, he or she will have more chances of leading an independent life than someone whose memory is also affected".

This battery of assessments represents a very important step towards offering patients specific examinations, which can be conducted through their regular mental health centres or private centres. After an initial examination, the clinics can also conduct a follow-up of patients and also confirm whether changes in medications worsen attention span or memory, a common complaint among patients at their routine visits.

The study was published in the journal Schizophrenia Research: Cognition, printed by the Schizophrenia International Research Society (SIRS), one of the most prestigious journals on schizophrenia worldwide, and is part of the doctoral thesis of researcher Sílvia Zaragoza under the UAB's PhD programme in Psychiatry. Zaragoza, expert in clinical research, led the study which also included the collaboration of researchers Julio Bobes and María Paz García-Portilla, both professors in psychiatry at the University of Oviedo and members of CIBERSAM. The test will be developed and commercialised by Psyncro (Neuropsychological Research Organization sl), a company founded by Sílvia Zaragoza. Her doctoral supervisor and advisor were CIBERSAM researchers from the UAB Department of Psychiatry Antoni Bulbena and Víctor Pérez, while professors from the University of Girona Joan Vilalta and Manuel de Gracia directed her academic work.

About CIBERSAM

The Biomedical Research Networking Centre (CIBER) is a consportium of the Institute of Health Carlos III (Ministry for Economics and Competitiveness) and is co-financed by the FEDER programme. In its Mental Health area (CIBERSAM), CIBER is made up of 25 clinial, pre-clinical and translational research groups. It fundamentally focuses on the study of mental disorders such as depression, schizophrenia, bipolar disorders, as well as on anxiety disorders and mental disorders in children and adolescents, and in therapeutic innovation.

###