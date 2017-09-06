Paving the way towards 'designer organelles'

Research published today, by an inter-disciplinary group from the University of Leeds, outlines their work in creating an alternative pathway for peroxisome organelles to import proteins.

This work leads the way towards 'designer organelles', which could act as biofactories for the production of therapeutic proteins or other useful molecules, among other applications. Such designer organelles could provide a custom compartment within the cell, protected from the rest of the cell's molecular activity.

The research, which was published today in Nature Communications, is available online at https:/ / www. nature. com/ articles/ s41467-017-00487-7 .

