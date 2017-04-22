Certain bone deficits may increase fracture risk in individuals with diabetes

Type 2 diabetes is associated with increased fracture risk despite normal or high bone mineral density. In a new study published in the Journal of Bone and Mineral Research, modest deficits in cortical bone--the dense outer surface of bone that forms a protective layer around the internal cavity--were demonstrated in older adults with type 2 diabetes compared with non-diabetics.

Additional studies are needed to determine if addressing structural deterioration of cortical bone may reduce the risk of fracture in individuals with type 2 diabetes.

"Fracture in older adults with type 2 diabetes is a highly important public health problem and will only increase with the aging of the population and growing epidemic of diabetes," said Dr. Elizabeth Samelson, lead author of the study. "Our findings identify skeletal deficits that may contribute to excess fracture risk in older adults with diabetes and may ultimately lead to new approaches to improve prevention and treatment".

###