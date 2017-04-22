Obesity may adversely affect sperm quality

The journal Andologia has published the first report of abnormal sperm parameters in obese men based on computer aided sperm analysis. The findings suggest that clinicians may need to factor in paternal obesity prior to assisted reproduction.

In the study of 1285 men, obesity was associated with lower volume of semen, sperm count, concentration, and motility, as well as greater sperm defects.

"The health and reproductive performance of spermatozoa in obese men are more likely to be compromised both qualitatively and quantitatively," said Dr. Gottumukkala Ramaraju, lead author of the study. "Results from our present dataset suggest that efforts focusing on male weight loss before conception are warranted for couples seeking infertility treatment."

