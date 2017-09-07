Pressure to be perfect may increase suicide risk in some individuals

A recent analysis of published studies suggests that self-generated and socially based pressures to be perfect may contribute to suicidal thoughts and attempts in individuals. The Journal of Personality analysis included 45 studies with 11,747 participants, composed of undergraduates, medical students, community adults, and psychiatric patients.

Thirteen of 15 perfectionism dimensions had positive relationships with suicidal thoughts, with the most perniciousness form of perfectionism involving perceived external pressure to be perfect.

"Perfectionism can be deadly," said Dr. Martin Smith, lead author of the analysis.

