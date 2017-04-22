Radavirsen performs well in early influenza trial

A phase 1 clinical trial published in the British Journal of Clinical Pharmacology found that radavirsen -- an antisense oligomer that inhibits the production of certain influenza proteins -- is safe and well-tolerated in healthy individuals. Additional studies on radavirsen's potential as a treatment for influenza are warranted

In the 56-participant trial, pharmacokinetic analyses indicated that at 8mg/kg, radavirsen is expected to be effective in the treatment of influenza.

"This is the first demonstration of the safety and tolerability and pharmacokinetics of an antisense oligonucleotide for the treatment of influenza A," wrote the authors of the study.

