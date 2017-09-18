Study examines counseling experiences of transgender and gender-nonconforming individuals

Transgender and gender-nonconforming (TGNC) individuals often encounter discrimination that may compel them to seek mental health services, but some mental health practitioners are inadequately prepared to work with TGNC clients. Researchers have now presented an in-depth examination of the counseling experiences of 13 TGNC individuals to inform mental health practitioners of helpful and effective counseling methods.

Of note, findings from this study underscore that the experiences of TGNC individuals are unlike those of lesbian, gay, and bisexual individuals; thus, similarities should not necessarily be assumed between these two groups.

The study is published in the Journal of Counseling & Development.

