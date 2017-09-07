Urinary markers may indicate prognosis after kidney transplantation

A new British Journal of Clinical Pharmacology study indicates that certain markers can help predict which patients may experience problems after receiving an organ transplant.

The urinary markers, called miR-155-5p and CXCL10, can be measured after transplantation to predict the likelihood of acute rejection and organ dysfunction.

"Large prospective randomised multicentre trials are warranted to refine our cut-off values and validate the clinical usefulness of these biomarkers," wrote the authors of the study.

