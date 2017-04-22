Seven exciting studies on membrane technologies explained

With an increasing demand for clean energy due to environmental concerns, natural gas has emerged as a desirable option but an energy-efficient gas separation system is still rather lacking. Among gas-separation methods like cryogenic distillation, condensation, adsorption and absorption, several membrane technologies are among one of the highest potential technique to leapfrog the energy-intensive and expensive benchmark technologies to separate gases.

Membranes for Gas Separations, Volume 1 in the World Scientific Series in Membrane Science and Technology: Biological and Biomimetic Applications, Energy and the Environment, addresses the subject of gas separation using membranes -- one of the most significant applications of membrane technology. The book is a collection of seven gas-separating membrane technologies' studies. Each chapter of this book is dedicated to a distinctive example of different membrane compositions including inorganic, polymeric, metallic, metal organic framework and composite, which have demonstrated successes in separating several industrially relevant gas mixtures like hydrogen and nitrogen. Every study covered also highlight some of the key fundamental and technological challenges currently faced by these membranes to be overcome for them to be effectively applied at industrial level.

Several chapters are supported by established agencies and organizations like the U.S. National Science Foundation and the National Basic Research Program of China, as indicated at the end of the respective chapter.

