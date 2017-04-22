How do we know the age of the Earth? (video)

WASHINGTON, Oct. 23, 2017 -- The Earth is 4.565 billion years old, give or take a few million years. How do scientists know that? Since there's no "established in" plaque stuck in a cliff somewhere, geologists deduced the age of the Earth thanks to a handful of radioactive elements. With radiometric dating, scientists can put an age on really old rocks -- and even good old Mother Earth. For the 30th anniversary of National Chemistry Week, this edition of Reactions describes how scientists date rocks: https:/ / youtu. be/ 7cFYPYaD4zQ .

