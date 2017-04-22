How to 'cook' an egg without heat -- and other weird egg science (video)

WASHINGTON, Oct. 10, 2017 -- You can learn a lot from eggs. The versatile, delicious, humble chicken egg. You can unlock the secrets of the universe with eggs, or at least a couple of them through these fun (if slightly weird) DIY chemistry experiments in our latest episode of Reactions. Find out how you can "cook" an egg without heat, make them bounce like a basketball and whip up a batch of green eggs for the Dr. Seuss fans in your life: https:/ / youtu. be/ 1aMzpbqSw9o .

###

Reactions is a video series produced by the American Chemical Society and PBS Digital Studios. Subscribe to Reactions at http://bit. ly/ ACSReactions , and follow us on Twitter @ACSreactions to be the first to see our latest videos.

The American Chemical Society, the world's largest scientific society, is a not-for-profit organization chartered by the U.S. Congress. ACS is a global leader in providing access to chemistry-related information and research through its multiple databases, peer-reviewed journals and scientific conferences. ACS does not conduct research, but publishes and publicizes peer-reviewed scientific studies. Its main offices are in Washington, D.C., and Columbus, Ohio.

To automatically receive press releases from the American Chemical Society, contact newsroom@acs.org.

Follow us: Twitter Facebook Instagram