The 2017 Nobel Prize in Chemistry: Cryo-electron microscopy explained (video)

WASHINGTON, Oct. 5, 2017 -- Jacques Dubochet, Joachim Frank and Richard Henderson have claimed this year's Nobel Prize in Chemistry. The trio earned the prize for their work on cryo-electron microscopy, which is an imaging technique that lets researchers see proteins and other large biomolecules with atomic precision. Learn more about this discovery and its impact in this video from Speaking of Chemistry: https://youtu.be/026rzTXb1zw.

