Perinatal BPA exposure induces chronic inflammation by modulating gut bacteria

Washington, DC - October 10, 2017 - Emerging evidence from a research study in rabbits suggests that environmental toxicants may influence inflammation-promoted chronic disease susceptibility during early life. BPA exposure just before or after birth leads to reduced gut bacterial diversity, bacterial metabolites such as short-chain fatty acids (SCFA) and elevated gut permeability - three common early markers of inflammation-promoted chronic diseases.

The results, published this week in mSystems, a journal of the American Society for Microbiology, show that perinatal BPA exposure may cause gut bacterial dysbiosis and altered metabolite profiles that lead to chronic colon and liver inflammation. The study suggests that correcting bacterial dysbiosis induced by environmental toxins early in life may reduce the risk for chronic diseases later in life.

