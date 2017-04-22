George Washington University report finds improving job outlook for new nephrologists

Highlights

The American Society of Nephrology (ASN), the world's largest organization of kidney health professionals, released a new analysis of the future nephrology workforce, authored by George Washington University (GW) researchers.

GW details an improved job market for new nephrologists, although international medical graduates still face employment challenges. The report noted that lifestyle concerns are important to fellows and may be discouraging applicants to the specialty.

More than 40 million Americans have kidney diseases, the 9th leading cause of death in the U.S.

Washington, DC (October 23, 2017) -- The American Society of Nephrology (ASN) released a new analysis of the future kidney health workforce that details an overall improved job market for new nephrologists. Authored by researchers from the George Washington University Health Workforce Institute (GW-HWI), the Report on the Survey of 2017 Nephrology Fellows is available online at http://www. asn-online. org/ workforce .

"Capturing and synthesizing data on our specialty's next generation is key to understanding how the nephrology workforce is evolving," said ASN President Eleanor D. Lederer, MD, FASN. "Analysis of the GW survey findings and in-house data collection and research projects currently underway will support informed, data-driven decision-making to advance ASN's strategic plan and support nephrologists in providing the optimum level of care for patients with kidney diseases."

The report is the latest in a series produced in collaboration with GW-HWI investigators. "The job opportunities for new nephrologists have definitely improved over the past 4 years," said lead researcher Edward Salsberg, MPA. "This is good news for the current fellows and for residents considering the specialty."

However, the 2017 survey also affirms the importance of lifestyle concerns for the fellows completing training, both in terms of nephrology training and post training practice, Salsberg added. "The long-term attractiveness of the specialty may depend on addressing these concerns."

Among the report's other key findings:

Perceptions of local nephrology job opportunities improved compared to earlier years for both US medical graduates (USMGs) and international medical graduates (IMGs)

Overall, the percentage of respondents indicating that they had changed their plans because of limited nephrology job opportunities continued to decline (32.7% in 2017)

Anticipated salaries in 2017 were higher than in previous years with the median anticipated salary between $180,000 and $189,999 for all demographic groups (by IMG status and sex)

A majority (71.8%) of fellows indicated they would recommend nephrology to current medical students and residents

The next GW-HWI report will present results from the recent Early Practice Survey, which focused on nephrologists in clinical practice who are 2 to 5 years out of fellowship.

Study coauthors include Leo Quigley, MPH, Nicholas Mehfoud, MS, and Ashté Collins, MD.

The views and findings in this report reflect the work of the George Washington University Health Workforce Institute (GW-HWI), and do not necessarily reflect the views of the American Society of Nephrology (ASN) or George Washington University.

