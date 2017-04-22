Current organocatalysis and synthetic methods: Expanded aims & scope

Viewing the present situation in chemistry research, Bentham Science Publishers continues to explore new ideas and concepts. This has been demonstrated by launching several new journals and also expanding the scope of the existing journals. We have been publishing Current Organocatalysis for the past three years. However, we were unable to accept a number of manuscripts since those were not related to organocatalysis, but they were related to synthetic methods. Therefore, we have decided to expand the scope and aim of Current Organocatalysis and give it a new name, Current Organocatalysis and Synthetic Methods starting from January, 2018.

Current Organocatalysis and Synthetic Methods is an international peer-reviewed journal that publishes significant research in all areas of organocatalysis. The journal covers organo homogeneous/heterogeneous catalysis, innovative mechanistic studies and kinetics of organocatalytic processes, focusing on practical, theoretical and computational aspects. It also includes potential applications of organocatalysts in the fields of drug discovery, synthesis of novel molecules, synthetic method development, green chemistry and chemoenzymatic reactions.

This journal also covers new methods, reagents, mechanisms of chemical synthesis. New synthetic methods have become extremely popular for the preparation of simple to structurally complex molecules. For example, in many instances it is necessary to demonstrate the usefulness of the new methods. An effective method produces products with high yield in an economical way. There is an existing challenge to identify appropriate synthetic methods that are diastereoselective, enantioselective, and chemoselective. Synthesis of molecules that have commercial interest due to their medicinal importance and the extraction of natural products by new methods requires careful thinking, design and execution. Development of efficient reagents and conditions are necessary for the retrosynthetic analysis that is dependent on a small part of the desired molecules. Current Organocatalysis and Synthetic Methods accepts papers, reviews, short communications, and perspectives. It is the premier source information related to the fields of of organocatalysis and synthetic methods n for chemists, biologists and engineers pursuing research in industry and academia.

###

For more information, please visit: https:/ / benthamscience. com/ journals/ current-organocatalysis/

Editor-in-Chief:

Dr. Bimal K. Banik

Vice President of Research & Education Development

Community Health Systems of South Texas (CHSST)

Edinburg, Texas

USA

Phone: 281-813-2104, Fax: 956-259-8085; E-mail: bimalbanik10@gmail.com; bimal.banik@chsst.org