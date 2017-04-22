The 28th Great Wall International Congress of Cardiology, Beijing, China

The 28th Great Wall International Congress of Cardiology (GW-ICC), the Asia Pacific Heart Congress (APHC) 2017, and the International Congress of Cardiovascular Prevention and Rehabilitation 2017 is being held from October 12th to 15th at the China National Convention Center (CNCC), Beijing, China. GW-ICC 2017 will cover thirteen subject disciplines and there will be eighteen different meeting types. More than 1,900 cardiology experts will chair forty-six forums of over four hundred lectures. Two hundred and sixty international cardiology experts from thirty-five countries will share the latest international developments with congress delegates.

Chair of the 28th GW-ICC is Professor Yaling Han, a member of the Chinese Academy of Engineering and Director of the Institute of cardiology research of the People's Liberation Army of China.

Research topics

In 2017, GW-ICC will hold sessions for traditional academic areas such as basic and transformational medical research, cardiovascular disease prevention and rehabilitation, coronary artery disease, arrhythmia, structural heart disease, heart failure, emergency critically illness, imaging and diagnosis. In addition, significant Chinese and international scientific research, clinical technology and academic progress will also be presented. This year, three more forums are added, Children and Pregnant Women Rhythm Forum; Stroke Forum and a Cancer Cardiology Forum. Live studio will continue in 2017, with 30 high-end expert presentations broadcast live on multiple large-screens throughout congress venue to facilitate in-depth discussion of hot or controversial topics.

Surgery broadcasts

Surgical demonstrations at 28th GW-ICC in 2017 will have 48 sessions, from 11 academic centers, covering topics, amongst others, such as coronary heart disease (CHD), percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI), arrhythmia, catheter ablation and device placement, and structural heart disease intervention. Recently, GW-ICC has been enhancing the traditional congress format with new technologies such as interactive multimedia and NetMeeting. Cardiovascular doctors can benefit from these sessions, even if they unable to attend the congress, by watching key presentations online.

Development of Joint Sessions at GW-ICC 2017

It has become a tradition for world renowned cardiology associations to have delegations attend GW-ICC annually. In 2017, twelve associations and organizations, including the World Heart Federation (WHF), the American College of Cardiology (ACC), the American Heart Association (AHA), and the European Society of Cardiology (ESC), led by their chairmen, will launch joint forums with GW-ICC to support discussion and exchange of expertise on cutting-edge concepts, hot topics and guidelines.

ESC @ GW-ICC Joint Forum (4 sessions) will focus on the highlights of 2017 ESC Congress, introducing the latest guidance and discussing the latest developments of ESC images, heart disease, heart failure, ST-Elevation Myocardial Infarction (STEMI) and valve disease aspects.

AHA @ GW-ICC Joint Forum (2 sessions) will focus on guidelines introduction and discussion of the progress in hypertension and syncope, treatment strategies to reduce the incidence of Cardiovascular disease (CVD) mortality and how to reduce the incidence of adverse events.

ACC @ GW-ICC Joint Forum (3 sessions) will focus on population health, guidelines and real-world evidence; cardiovascular disease prevention: hypertension, smoking cessation and blood lipid management; STEMI treatment system.

Enhancement of Primary Health Care, Holistic General Practice, and Professional Training

Last year, GW-ICC successfully launched the County Medical Forum and General Practice Forum. Grass-roots training and General Practice remain as highlights of the 28th GW-ICC. In 2017, the Congress will continue to work with community doctor organizations to keep doctors aware of the practical knowledge of cardiovascular disease standardized diagnosis and treatment, prevention and rehabilitation.

###