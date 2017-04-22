Media alert: Insect scientists to swarm Denver, Nov. 5-8

What: Entomology 2017, the annual meeting of the Entomological Society of America

Where: Colorado Convention Center, Denver, Colorado

When: November 5-8, 2017

Who: 3,000+ insect scientists and entomological experts

For four days in November, Denver, Colorado, will be the entomology capital of the world.

As the planet's largest yearly gathering of insect scientists, the annual meeting of the Entomological Society of America will convene more than 3,000 experts, students, and practitioners to share and discuss the latest research and innovation in insect science.

For interested media, Entomology 2017 is a one-of-a-kind opportunity to gain access to the world's brightest minds on a multitude of insect-related topics such as pollinator health, vector-borne disease, agricultural and urban pest management, forest ecology, invasive species, global biodiversity, and more.

Anticipated highlights include:

More than 1,000 oral and poster presentations of entomological research.

Deep-dive sessions on critical subjects such as innovation in mosquito management, insect genome editing, integrated pest management, invasive species, communicating entomology to public audiences, and more.

A keynote address featuring Mary Roach, award-winning science writer and author of multiple New York Times bestsellers.

A half-day "STEMbugs" workshop for K-12 educators on the use of insects in the classroom as a teaching tool (preconference, Saturday, November 4).

To view the full online program for Entomology 2017, visit https:/ / esa. confex. com/ esa/ 2017/ meetingapp. cgi , and for further info about the conference, visit http://www. entsoc. org/ events/ annual-meeting .

Media interested in attending Entomology 2017 should contact Joe Rominiecki, ESA Manager of Communications, at jrominiecki@entsoc.org, 301-731-4535 x3009.

ABOUT: ESA is the largest organization in the world serving the professional and scientific needs of entomologists and people in related disciplines. Founded in 1889, ESA today has more than 6,000 members affiliated with educational institutions, health agencies, private industry, and government. Headquartered in Annapolis, Maryland, the Society stands ready as a non-partisan scientific and educational resource for all insect-related topics. For more information, visit http://www. entsoc. org .

