Family Medicine and Community Health Journal volume 5, issue number 2 publishes

Beijing, Sept. 21, 2017: The Summer 2017 issue, a special issue entitled "Primary care and cancer", Guest Editor: Li Li, includes an editorial, six original research articles and one China Focus article addressing various topics in family medicine in both China and internationally.

The first featured article in this issue is an original research article entitled "Use of prostate-specific antigen testing in Medicare beneficiaries: Association with previous evaluation." http://ow. ly/ S0mL30fut2c by authors Gregory S. Cooper, Tzuyung Doug Kou, Mark D. Schluchter, Avi Dor, Siran M. Koroukian and Simon P. Kim, the study provides two unique contributions to the literature. By stratifying patients according to the previous use of PSA testing, this study is the first to show heterogeneity among practice patterns according to demographics and temporal trends. It is also the first population-based study that we are aware of has used a longitudinal cohort design. The second featured article is an original research article entitled "Symptoms predicting health-related quality of life in prostate cancer patients treated with localized radiation therapy" http://ow. ly/ YaKS30futeP by authors Chao-Pin Hsiao, Mea-Kuang Chen, Kathy J. Meyers and Leorey N. Saligan, which demonstrates that patient-reported health-related quality of life (HRQOL) measures can provide guidance for treatment decision making, symptom management, and discharge planning. This study aimed to identify symptoms that can predict changes in HRQOL in men undergoing external beam radiation therapy (EBRT) for prostate cancer (PC).

Other articles published in the issue include:

Li Li: Primary care and cancer http://ow. ly/ dzug30fusR4

Neha Gupta, Li Li, Cheryl L. Thompson: The association of inherited variation in the CLOCK gene with breast cancer tumor grade http://ow. ly/ 3NdJ30djyPW

David F. Warner, Nicholas K. Schiltz, Kurt C. Stange, Charles W. Given, Cynthia Owusu, Nathan A. Berger, Siran M. Koroukian: Complex multimorbidity and health outcomes in older adult cancer survivors http://ow. ly/ PY4g30futov

Richard T. Lee, Joshua A. Hemmerich, Nancy Kwon, Kathryn Bylow, Walter M. Stadler, Supriya G. Mohile, William Dale: The relationship of anxiety about prostate cancer among patients with a biochemical cancer recurrence and the utilization of complementary and alternative medicines, diet, and exercise. http://ow. ly/ hwD930futN6

Kevin Allan, Nathan A. Berger, Li Li, Cheryl L. Thompson: Short sleep duration as a contributor to racial disparities in breast cancer tumor grade http://ow. ly/ B1sl30futX3

Wang Yuanyuan, Liu Weiwei, Wang Xiaoli: Distribution and equity trends for general practitioners in China from 2012 to 2015 http://ow. ly/ WTTh30djzZH

