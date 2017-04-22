Family Medicine and Community Health Journal volume 5, issue number 2 publishes

Beijing, Sept. 21, 2017: The Summer 2017 issue, a special issue entitled "Primary care and cancer", Guest Editor: Li Li, includes an editorial, six original research articles and one China Focus article addressing various topics in family medicine in both China and internationally.
The first featured article in this issue is an original research article entitled "Use of prostate-specific antigen testing in Medicare beneficiaries: Association with previous evaluation." http://ow.
###
Other articles published in the issue include:
Li Li: Primary care and cancer http://ow.
Neha Gupta, Li Li, Cheryl L. Thompson: The association of inherited variation in the CLOCK gene with breast cancer tumor grade http://ow.
David F. Warner, Nicholas K. Schiltz, Kurt C. Stange, Charles W. Given, Cynthia Owusu, Nathan A. Berger, Siran M. Koroukian: Complex multimorbidity and health outcomes in older adult cancer survivors http://ow.
Richard T. Lee, Joshua A. Hemmerich, Nancy Kwon, Kathryn Bylow, Walter M. Stadler, Supriya G. Mohile, William Dale: The relationship of anxiety about prostate cancer among patients with a biochemical cancer recurrence and the utilization of complementary and alternative medicines, diet, and exercise. http://ow.
Kevin Allan, Nathan A. Berger, Li Li, Cheryl L. Thompson: Short sleep duration as a contributor to racial disparities in breast cancer tumor grade http://ow.
Wang Yuanyuan, Liu Weiwei, Wang Xiaoli: Distribution and equity trends for general practitioners in China from 2012 to 2015 http://ow.
Family Medicine and Community Health http://fmch-journal.
Led internationally by Editor-in-Chief, Prof. Wei Wang, MD, PhD, FFPH, of Edith Cowan University, Western Australia, upcoming special issue topics include: E-Health in Community Healthcare, Cancer Research and Aging Care and Mental Health and Medical Care Quality Control. Roger J. Zoorob, MD, MPH, FAAFP, Chair of the Department of Family and Community Medicine, Baylor College of Medicine, Houston, TX, serves as U.S. Editor.
FMCH is available on the IngentaConnect platform and at Family Medicine and Community Health. Submissions may be made using ScholarOne Manuscripts https:/
http://www.
Full bibliographic information
Volume 5, Number 1
Family Medicine and Community Health
ISSN 2305-6983 (Print); ISSN: 2009-8774 (Online)