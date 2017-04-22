New frontiers for Graphene

Collaboration is a cornerstone of modern scientific research, enabling faster progress in more complex challenges. To strengthen trans-Atlantic relationships in graphene and related materials (GRMs) research, researchers from the US and Europe will meet in Arlington, VA between 23-25 October for the US-EU 2D Workshop. Co-organised by the US National Science Foundation (NSF) and the European research initiative Graphene Flagship, this meeting is a platform for discussion of common challenges and opportunities for new collaborations.

Graphene is an atomically thin layer of carbon, with a unique combination of properties. First isolated in 2004, this strong, light and highly conductive material has promise for a wide range of new technologies. "Graphene-related materials" are a class of ultra-thin, flexible layered materials that complement graphene with their excellent electrical properties. Together, research into GRMs provides a platform for new kinds of electronics and opto-electronics, including novel and flexible electronics, high-speed telecommunications, responsive sensors and energy generation and storage devices.

This workshop, the third in the series of international workshops between the Graphene Flagship and NSF, continues the strong tradition of collaborative working between Europe and the US. The programme will focus on identifying the similarities between trans-Atlantic GRM research and recognising common challenges where collaboration will significantly advance understanding.

During the meeting, the researchers will hear about available support for trans-Atlantic collaborative projects from representatives of various funding agencies, including the NSF, the US Air Force Office of Scientific Research and the Graphene Flagship.

The scientific programme will focus on high-performance electronics, and new and unconventional GRMs applications, as well as the specific challenges in integrating GRMs with existing silicon electronics technologies.

Prof. James C. M. Hwang (Lehigh University, PA) is the US Chair of the meeting. "There have been several projects formally supported by either the NSF through a supplementary program or the Flagship through a mobility program. Some of these collaborators will report their results in this workshop. In addition to fundamental physics, material science and novel devices, this workshop emphasizes the integration of GRMs and silicon, which should facilitate their applications."

Prof. Vladimir Falko (University of Manchester, UK) is the European Chair. "The workshop aims to broaden the scope of 2DM research by studying new materials for applications in optoelectronics and creating new 2DM heterostructures. I am aware of two dozen joint papers that GF partners have published in the recent years in collaboration with USA colleagues. We hope that new joint projects will be initiated by the discussions during the meeting."

