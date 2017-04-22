INRS to upgrade its tomography and ultrafast dynamic imaging facilities

Studying geological reservoirs in near "real world" conditions, monitoring the behavior of hydrocarbons around sea ice, better understanding how chemical bonds form and break, and controlling electrons in materials require high-performance, sophisticated technology. To carry out such work, Professors Pierre Francus and François Légaré will acquire cutting-edge tools to upgrade INRS research facilities in the areas of non-medical tomography and dynamic imagery and complex system control.

Canada Foundation for Innovation's Innovation Fund and the Government of Quebec will jointly invest over $12 million in the state-of-the-art facilities to provide an unparalleled research environment that will encourage collaboration between researchers from around the globe in a variety of fields.

"I would like to thank the Foundation and the Government of Quebec. This major financial investment is right in line with our institutional priorities and will help us capitalize on our expertise. Such support is crucial for implementing the kind of facilities that help our researchers remain at the forefront in areas of vital strategic importance for society's future," said INRS Executive Director Luc-Alain Giraldeau.

The Multidisciplinary Tomography Centre for Natural Sciences, Engineering and the North will provide access to the most comprehensive set of non-destructive analysis tools in one location. The advanced ALLS+ facility will make it possible to study molecular and material dynamics and how to control them on key temporal and spatial scales--from attoseconds to femtoseconds and angstroms to nanometers.

This research will have many economic and environmental benefits for society, in addition to answering big scientific questions and improving industrial production processes. It will give rise to discoveries and innovations that touch on costal erosion, CO2 storage, the characterization of materials and molecular structures, the effect of climate change on permafrost, renewable energy, information technology and communications, and life sciences

