Funding will help our understanding of how storms form

In the wake of Harvey, NSF has awarded more than 50 grants to study hurricane effects

It was August 25, and Hurricane Harvey's intensifying winds were moving onshore in South Texas, bringing torrential rains. No one yet knew that Harvey would eventually swamp Houston in flood waters. Nor that a short time later, powerful Hurricane Irma would do the same in many parts of Florida. Nor that little more than a week after Irma, Hurricane Maria would devastate Puerto Rico.

To help scientists understand how such disasters happen and how we can best respond, the National Science Foundation (NSF) has awarded 59 new grants totaling $5.3 million. These awards are largely related to hurricanes Harvey and Irma; NSF also expects to support studies related to Hurricane Maria.

"NSF-funded scientists have a long history of advancing our understanding of large-scale disasters and their aftermath," says NSF Director France Córdova. "These researchers have increased our ability to predict the paths of tropical cyclones, found ways of improving flood water decontamination, and enhanced our understanding of the mechanisms that may cause levee failures. NSF's new awards will result in similar advances critically needed in the face of such disasters."

NSF funding has also led to the deployment of underwater rescue robots to safeguard emergency workers; the use of real-time models of flood potential; development of effectiveness assessments of oil plume dispersants; and design of hazard-resistant buildings. In addition, researchers supported by NSF have made important discoveries regarding the long-term psychological and emotional effects of disasters.

As part of the new hurricane-related grants, NSF awardee Karen Kosiba of the Center for Severe Weather Research in Boulder, Colorado, is studying how hurricane eyewall vortices behave and how they fuel the most intense winds, using the NSF Doppler-on-Wheels. The results will help future predictions of hurricane damage.

Hurricane Harvey dropped more than 50 inches of rain on parts of Texas. The result will cause tremendous changes in environments along the Texas coast, scientists believe. Whether aquatic animals and plants will die as estuaries become freshwater lakes, and how long the recovery of these waterbodies will take, are questions grantee Paul Montagna of Texas A&M University is working to answer.

Ecosystems such as streams provide buffers to lessen storm impacts and speed up the recovery of natural processes that benefit humans. Awardee Christopher Patrick of Texas A&M University is conducting research on how streams along the Texas Gulf Coast are responding to the effects of Hurricane Harvey.

Scientist Kevin Fitzpatrick of the University of Arkansas is investigating the role of social ties and resources in helping citizens recover from Hurricane Harvey. Neighborhoods, places of employment and other organizations are important for helping individuals and families navigate their daily lives, researchers have found. Fitzpatrick is studying how people affected by Harvey use social resources and how they can create new resources to assist in recovering from the disaster.

Lauren Stadler of Houston's William Marsh Rice University is studying the short- and long-term effects of Hurricane Harvey's extreme flooding in the Houston region. Stadler is conducting research on the mobilization of chemical and microbial contaminants and the length of time they persist in affected areas. The findings will be compared to previous flood study results to understand post-flood disease spread and changes to microbial communities after extreme flooding. The results will improve how scientists evaluate the human health impacts of contaminants mobilized and deposited by floodwaters.

Robin Murphy of Texas A&M University and David Merrick of Florida State University are leading a hurricane response project that uses an unmanned aerial system (UAS). The scientists are collecting data from unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) flights over hurricane-affected locations -- 119 flights at Hurricane Harvey sites and 247 flights at Hurricane Irma sites. The UAVs are deployed in Fort Bend County, Texas, and Putnam and Collier Counties, Florida, to support disaster response efforts. The project involves a range of UAS platforms flying at various altitudes and for different missions. Video, still imagery and photogrammetry (the use of photography in surveying and mapping to measure distances between objects) are part of the project, which involves flights before the hurricanes, during response phases and through restoration phases.

Other subjects NSF grantees are focusing on include: whether mangroves provide better coastal protection than salt marshes; how Texas barrier islands responded to and will recover from Harvey; and whether liquid mercury released into the floodplain sediments of the San Jacinto River in Texas poses a threat to public health.

For more information on NSF's response to the recent hurricanes, please see: NSF Response to Natural Disasters .

