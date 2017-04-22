NTU deploys Singapore's first long-span wind turbine

Ushering in winds of change in clean energy, Nanyang Technological University, Singapore (NTU Singapore) has deployed the nation's first long-span wind turbine at Semakau Island

Ushering in winds of change in clean energy, Nanyang Technological University, Singapore (NTU Singapore) has deployed the nation's first long-span wind turbine at Semakau Landfill, which is one of several to be installed in Singapore's drive towards sustainable energy solutions.

At 14 storeys high, the turbine comes with three 10.5-metre long-span rotor blades that produces an electrical output rating of 100 kilowatts, enough to power 45 four-room apartment units a year.

The wind turbine is also sensitive enough to generate power even with wind speeds as low as 3 metres/second, up to a maximum of 20 metres/second.

Professor Lam Khin Yong, NTU's Acting Provost, Chief of Staff and Vice President for Research, said, "The deployment of Singapore's first wind turbine is a big milestone in the nation's commitment in developing clean energy technologies for the region. As a leading global university, NTU is proud to support Singapore's efforts in meeting its sustainability objectives and pave the way towards a greener future."

In partnership with French multinational electric utility company ENGIE, the new turbine is part of NTU's Renewable Energy Integration Demonstrator - Singapore (REIDS) initiative being built at Semakau Landfill. Under this initiative, several hybrid microgrids will be developed in the coming years, producing enough energy to power 100 four-room HDB flats for a whole year.

Along with the wind turbine, each of the hybrid microgrid will integrate with various renewable energy sources such as solar, tidal, diesel, and power-to-gas technologies.

Currently, over 4,500 square metres of photovoltaic (PV) panels, large-scale lithium-ion energy storage systems as well as a hydrogen refuelling station are already operating on the island.

Each of the microgrid is expected to produce stable and consistent power in the half-megawatt range, suitable for small islands, isolated residential areas, and emergency power supplies. The microgrids will eventually occupy over 64,000 square metres of land or roughly about nine soccer fields.

Managed by NTU's Energy Research Institute (ERI@N), the REIDS initiative is expected to attract $20 million worth of projects over the next four years, in addition to the initial $10 million investment in infrastructure at the landfill.

Ever-growing industry support with new partnerships

Supported by the Singapore Economic Development Board (EDB) and the National Environment Agency (NEA), REIDS has also been attracting investments from top energy and microgrid companies.

Besides the founding members ENGIE, GE Grid Solutions and Schneider Electric, over 20 companies have partnered with REIDS to co-develop sustainable energy solutions for offshore islands around Southeast Asia. These include ClassNK, DLRE, Murata, REC and Trina Solar.

Twelve new partners will be signing Memorandums of Understanding (MOUs) with REIDS during the 2017 Singapore International Energy Week, to advance the development and eventual deployment of microgrid solutions in the region.

This includes strong industry representation from both technology providers Emerson, EDF and Keppel, as well as technology adopters such as Medco, an Indonesian power conglomerate, Adaro, a leading Indonesian coal mining company, and Nortis, a Thai Independent Power Producer (IPP).

These partnerships will strengthen the microgrids ecosystem in Singapore and allow REIDS to better develop and evaluate microgrid solutions to solve regional electricity problems.

Speaking on the latest announcements by REIDS, Mr Goh Chee Kiong, Executive Director, Cleantech, EDB, said, "The diversity and scale of the investments at REIDS to date demonstrate confidence in Singapore as the leading regional hub for clean energy innovation. The strong presence of leading energy providers and adopters is testament to REIDS' success in developing an ecosystem, to pilot and develop microgrid innovations from Singapore. We welcome more like-minded partners to join us in our efforts to harness practical renewable energy for the region."

The REIDS initiative will pave the way for similar technologies to be developed and exported to serve the need for interconnected urban microgrids and remote communities in Southeast Asia and beyond. It has already attracted the interest of regional adopters such as island communities and utilities.

See Annex A for more info on the hybrid microgrids project.

See Annex B for a list of companies involved in NTU's REIDS initiative.

The hybrid microgrids at Semakau Island will be implemented in two phases.

The first phase, which has been completed, involved installing a microgrid facility with over 4,500 metre square of photovoltaic (PV) panels as well as a large-scale energy storage system.

The lithium-ion energy storage system (ESS) can store up to 200 kilowatt hour (kWh), similar to the monthly energy consumption of a two-room HDB unit, and will serve as a medium term energy storage.

Currently in the second phase, a 64,400 metre square plot (about 9 soccer fields) was prepared for several separate microgrids which can either be operated separately or be integrated and function as a single power facility.

These separate microgrids will each manage multiple renewable energy sources such as photovoltaic panels, wind turbines, diesel generators and energy storage systems, including supercapacitors and hydrogen refuelling stations.

Supercapacitors differ from normal lithium-ion energy storage as they are able to both quickly store and discharge a large amount of electricity. However, they are unable to hold the electricity over a long period of time, serving as short term energy storage.

Excess renewable energy generated from the microgrid can be used to generate hydrogen that can be stored long-term to be subsequently used in fuel cells. These convert hydrogen into electricity, generating far less emissions as compared with oil and gas.

Annex B

Government agencies supporting NTU's REIDS initiative:

1. Economic Development Board - Lead government agency for planning and executing strategies to enhance Singapore's positing as a global business centre

2. National Environment Agency - Lead government agency responsible for improving and sustaining a clean and green environment in Singapore

Leading multinational companies involved in NTU's REIDS initiative:

1. Accenture - one of the world's leading organizations providing management consulting, technology and outsourcing services

2. Adaro Power - one of Indonesia's largest energy group

3. Class NK - not-for-profit society dedicated in providing classification and technical services to maritime and clean tech industries

4. DLRE - Singaporean company focusing on microgrids, distributed generation, remote area power systems

5. EDF - one of world's largest electricity producer with activities in electricity generation, distribution, natural gas, nuclear and renewable energy

6. Emerson - a world leader in a wide range of energy technologies and services

7. ENGIE - one of world's largest independent electricity producer with activities in electricity generation and distribution, natural gas and renewable energy

8. Envirotek - clean technology investment company based in Singapore focusing on marine/ocean renewable energy

9. Evolution Energie - leading energy management software developer

10. General Electric Grid Solutions - industry leader in electric power generation, electric grid equipment, and transport solutions

11. IDSUD Energie - top smart energy company and manufacturer of integrated wind-solar energy for lighting solutions

12. Keppel Fels - global leader in offshore rig design, construction and repair, ship repair and conversion, and specialized shipbuilding

13. Medco Power - one of Indonesia's largest private electricity producer with activities in power plant construction, operation and electricity generation

14. Murata - leading corporation in the field of large-scale energy storage systems for power grids

15. Nortis - renewable power project developer based in Thailand, specializing in solar development

16. Renewable Energy Corporation (REC) - top company that operates the world's largest integrated solar manufacturing complex outside of China in Singapore

17. Rolls-Royce - a world leader in engine manufacturing business

18. Schneider Electric - global company specialising in electricity distribution, automation, and energy management

19. Sembcorp - leading energy, water and marine group operating across five continents worldwide.

20. Trina Solar - pioneer of China's photovoltaic industry and global solar modules, and solutions provider

21. VDE - leading quality assurance company for the renewable energy sector involving certification activities

22. Vestas - a world leader in manufacturing and installation of wind turbines

Non-government organisation supporting the REIDS initiative:

1. Sustainable Energy Association of Singapore (SEAS) - SEAS represent the interests and provide a common platform for companies in renewable and clean energy to collaborate and undertake viable projects together

