Law enforcement-related deaths in the US undercounted in official government data

The number of people who die as a result of injuries inflicted by law enforcement officers in the United States is undercounted in official government data derived from state death certificates. That is the conclusion of a study by Justin Feldman of the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, USA, and colleagues published in PLOS Medicine. The study showed that compared to The Counted, a news-media-based resource that documented 93.1% of the estimated 1,166 such deaths in 2015, the National Vital Statistics System documented only 44.9%.

Using capture-recapture, a method commonly used in ecology to estimate a population size, along with multilevel logistic regression, the study further showed that deaths outside of the highest-income counties and deaths caused by other than a gunshot wound were most likely to be miscounted.

This study affirms shortcomings in official counts of law enforcement-related deaths but also points to potential ways to improve reporting through greater accuracy in death certificates and the inclusion of news-media-based sources. In emphasizing the importance of public health monitoring of law enforcement-related deaths the authors say: "Better-quality data would allow researchers to quantify various forms of social inequality that may be linked to law enforcement-related mortality ... and identify whether incidence is increasing or decreasing over time."

