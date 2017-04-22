Young men are getting more out of 'bromances' than romances

Los Angeles, CA (October 12, 2017) Young men's 'bromances,' close friendships with other men, are more emotionally satisfying than their romantic relationships with women, finds a study out today in Men and Masculinities (a SAGE Publishing journal).

Study authors Robinson et al. interviewed 30 undergraduate straight men and found that the men felt less judged by their close male friends than by their girlfriends and that it was easier for them to overcome conflicts and express their emotions in their bromances than in their romances.

The researchers suggest that the rise in bromances can be recognized as a progressive development in the relations between men, but they also wrote that this progress may negatively affect heterosexual relations. For example, the study authors suggested that strong bromances could challenge traditional domestic living arrangements between men and women.

The study authors frame the tensions of the bromance vs. romance dynamic against a backdrop of declining homophobia, sexual liberalism, and inclusive masculinity.

###

Find out more by reading the full article, "Privileging the Bromance: A critical appraisal of Romantic and Bromantic Relationships," by Robinson et al, in Men and Masculinities. For an embargoed copy of the full text, please email tiffany.medina@sagepub.com.

Sara Miller McCune founded SAGE Publishing in 1965 to support the dissemination of usable knowledge and educate a global community. SAGE is a leading international provider of innovative, high-quality content publishing more than 1,000 journals and over 800 new books each year, spanning a wide range of subject areas. Our growing selection of library products includes archives, data, case studies and video. SAGE remains majority owned by our founder and after her lifetime will become owned by a charitable trust that secures the company's continued independence. Principal offices are located in Los Angeles, London, New Delhi, Singapore, Washington DC and Melbourne. http://www. sagepublishing. com

Men and Masculinities offers high-quality, interdisciplinary research in the emerging field of men and masculinities studies. Men and Masculinities presents peer-reviewed empirical and theoretical scholarship grounded in the most current theoretical perspectives within gender studies, including feminism, queer theory and multiculturalism. Using diverse methodologies, Men and Masculinities' articles explore the evolving roles and perceptions of men across society. journals.sagepub.com/home/jmma