Science news presents The SN 10: Scientists to Watch

WASHINGTON, DC, Oct. 4, 2017 - Why aren't more scientists household names? For the third year in a row, Science News is doing its best to right that wrong by highlighting 10 early- and mid-career scientists on their way to widespread acclaim. The SN 10: Scientists to Watch includes researchers who want to feed the growing world population, boost our reliance on renewable energy and reduce the burden of global disease. One molecular anthropologist is telling new stories about old skeletons by studying their fossilized dental plaque, while an astronomer has his eyes pointed skyward, to find habitable worlds outside the solar system. These innovators are creative, curious and fearless. They share a willingness to question existing knowledge and an openness to "crazy" ideas.

Each scientist included in the SN 10 was nominated by a Nobel laureate or recently elected member of the National Academy of Sciences. All are age 40 or under, and were selected for their potential to shape the science of the future.

Science News is proud to present this year's SN 10, spotlighted in the October 14 edition available online today:

1. José Dinneny, Carnegie Institution for Science

2. Jennifer Dionne, Stanford University

3. M. Ehsan Hoque, University of Rochester

4. KC Huang, Stanford University

5. David Kipping, Columbia University

6. Chong Liu, University of California, Los Angeles

7. Lena Pernas, University of Padova

8. Kay Tye, Massachusetts Institute of Technology

9. Christina Warinner, Max Planck Institute for the Science of Human History and University of Oklahoma

10. Luhan Yang, eGenesis

"Each of these 10 scientists is extraordinary, and is making a significant impact in their field," said Maya Ajmera, President and CEO of the Society for Science & the Public and Publisher of Science News. "I congratulate them in becoming part of the prestigious SN10 Group this year."

"I am wowed by the work of this year's scientists," said Elizabeth Quill, Acting Editor in Chief for Science News. "They have bright and compelling questions, plus clever strategies for seeking answers. I'm eager to find out what they will do next."

View the 10 stories of these incredible scientists at http://www. sciencenews. org/ SN10 .

About Science News

Science News has been published by Society for Science & the Public since 1922. It offers readers bold, contemporary, award-winning editorial content, detailed imagery, a blog network, and access to archives going back to 1924. Concise, current, and comprehensive, the magazine provides an approachable overview from all fields and applications of science and technology.

For more information about Science News, please visit sciencenews.org or follow on Facebook and Twitter.

About Society for Science & the Public

Society for Science & the Public is dedicated to the achievement of young scientists in independent research and to public engagement in science. Established in 1921, the Society is a nonprofit whose vision is to promote the understanding and appreciation of science and the vital role it plays in human advancement. Through its world-class competitions, including the Regeneron Science Talent Search, the Intel International Science and Engineering Fair, and the Broadcom MASTERS, and its award-winning magazine, Science News and Science News for Students, Society for Science & the Public is committed to inform, educate, and inspire. Learn more at http://www. societyforscience. org and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Snapchat (Society4Science).

