American Fisheries Society and Wiley confirm new publishing partnership

HOBOKEN, NJ -- Oct. 10, 2017 -- John Wiley and Sons Inc. (NYSE:JWa) (NYSE:JWb) is delighted to announce its selection by the American Fisheries Society (AFS) as publishing partner for its prestigious journals and magazine devoted to the research of aquatic sciences and fisheries resources. With more than 7,500 members globally, AFS is the world's oldest and largest organization dedicated to strengthening the fisheries profession, advancing fisheries science, and conserving fisheries resources.

Beginning in January 2018, Wiley will assume publishing responsibility for AFS's highly esteemed journals, including its flagship title Transactions of the American Fisheries Society, the leading journals North American Journal of Fisheries Management, North American Journal of Aquaculture, Journal of Aquatic Animal Health, and its premier Open Access publication, Marine and Coastal Fisheries. Wiley will also publish the Society's renowned magazine, Fisheries.

Founded in 1870, AFS has been an influential leader in disseminating knowledge and promoting awareness of scientific research and the sustainable management of fisheries resources to its members and the broader community for nearly 150 years. In keeping with AFS's mission, the partnership will expand the global reach and impact of the AFS publications, and provide an enhanced digital presence and new services for AFS members, authors, readers, and editors.

"This is going to be a strong and prolific partnership," said AFS Executive Director, Doug Austen, PhD. "With Wiley's forward-looking publishing reputation in the international science community, and with AFS's front-line leadership role for nearly 150 years in fisheries science, this collaboration is more than a good fit. AFS publishes some of the most impactful science, helping solve problems facing fisheries and aquatic sciences in tangible, data-driven ways. Wiley gives the science an audience that it may not have otherwise."

"Wiley is honored to be chosen as the AFS's publishing partner for its distinguished journals and magazine," said Steven Ottogalli, Publisher, Life & Physical Sciences at Wiley. "We very much look forward to supporting the AFS's mission to deliver high-quality, impactful research in fisheries and aquatic sciences to a global readership and to offer innovative publishing services to its community of members and authors."

