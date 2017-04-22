Concise guide to pharmacology simplifies drug discovery research

The Concise Guide to PHARMACOLOGY 2017/18 is now available in the British Journal of Pharmacology. Published by Wiley on behalf of the British Pharmacological Society, the 440 page guide includes overviews of key properties for close to 1,700 human drug targets, identifies 3,500 ligands including more than 2,400 synthetic organic molecules and over 50 antibodies. Over 4,000 interactions between ligands and targets are quantified, allowing researchers to assess the potency of these interactions.

This open access knowledgebase of major drug targets is completely linked and divided into eight major areas of research focus:

G protein-coupled receptors

Ligand-gated ion channels

Voltage-gated ion channels

Other ion channels

Nuclear hormone receptors

Catalytic receptors

Enzymes

Transporter

"As a pharmacologist, being able to access freely information on current human drug targets is vital to discovering new therapeutics," said Steve Alexander, Associate Professor of Molecular Pharmacology, Faculty of Medicine & Health Sciences at the University of Nottingham and Lead Editor of the Concise Guide.

The Concise Guide provides an authoritative voice on nomenclature of these pharmacological targets through close links with NC-IUPHAR. It offers summary information on the best available pharmacological tools, alongside key references and suggestions for further reading.

"The Concise Guide to PHARMACOLOGY is the drug discovery researchers' bible," said Amrita Ahluwalia, Co-Director, The William Harvey Research Institute, Professor of Vascular Pharmacology at Barts & The London School of Medicine & Dentistry, and Editor-in-Chief of the British Journal of Pharmacology. "We are pleased to once again make the Concise Guide freely available to our colleagues around the globe at http://www. guidetopharmacology. org/ concise ."

This edition of the Concise Guide was compiled with the help of over 150 collaborators representing industry and academia from 22 countries across four continents. The British Pharmacological Society would like to thank the Universities of Cambridge, Edinburgh, Nottingham in the UK, and Monash, Australia for their contributions to updating the Concise Guide to PHARMACOLOGY.

Full citation: (2017), Issue Information. British Journal of Pharmacology, 174: i-iv. doi:10.1111/bph.13987.

URL: http://bpspubs. onlinelibrary. wiley. com/ hub/ issue/ 10. 1111/ bph. v174. S1/

About the Journal

The British Journal of Pharmacology is a broad-based journal giving leading international coverage of all aspects of pharmacology research. Its scope includes all aspects of pharmacology from hypothesis generation and target validation through to model development, safety pharmacology and to early translational research. BJP's 2015 Impact Factor is 5.259, and as such it is a leading general research pharmacology journal (Thomson Reuters Science Citation Index).

About The British Pharmacological Society

The British Pharmacological Society is a charity with a mission to promote and advance the whole spectrum of pharmacology. Founded in 1931, it is now a global community at the heart of pharmacology, with over 3,500 members from more than 60 countries worldwide. The Society leads the way in the research and application of pharmacology around the world through its scientific meetings, educational resources and peer-reviewed journals: the British Journal of Clinical Pharmacology, Pharmacology Research & Perspectives, and the British Journal of Pharmacology, which includes the Concise Guide to PHARMACOLOGY, featuring open access overviews of the key properties of over 1,700 human therapeutic targets and their drugs, and links to http://www. guidetopharmacology. org .

