Experts call for virtual European cancer institute/infrastructure

A new article that addresses the challenges of cancer proposes combining innovative prevention and treatment strategies in a state-of-the-art virtual European Cancer Institute/Infrastructure that promotes sharing of the highest standards of practices and big data among countries and centres across Europe and beyond. By doing so, it will be possible to achieve a long-term survival of 3 out of 4 cancer patients in countries with well-developed healthcare systems, according to the Molecular Oncology article. Furthermore, the concerted actions will pave the way to handling economic and social inequalities in countries with less developed systems.

Implementing the mission will require the engagement of all the key stakeholders in the cancer research/care continuum, as well a full understanding of the needs of research and care across all Member States in Europe to address existing inequalities, noted co-authors Dr. Julio E. Celis, of the Danish Cancer Society Research Centre, and Dr. Dainius Pavalkis, of the Lithuanian University of Health Sciences.

