Intense strength training benefits postmenopausal women with low bone mass

Exercise is known to be beneficial to bone health but there is reluctance to use high intensity programs in older women with low bone mass because of the risk of fracture or other injury. A new Journal of Bone and Mineral Research study found that only 30 minutes twice a week of high intensity resistance and impact training improved functional performance and bone density, structure, and strength in postmenopausal women with low bone mass, without adverse effects.

The results indicate that closely supervised exercise training interventions of this type are effective and safe for bone.

"We were delighted to find that even women with very low bone mass could tolerate the high loading required to increased bone mineral density as long as it was introduced gradually with close attention to technique," said Dr. Belinda Beck, senior author of the study. "The simultaneous improvement in functional performance suggests our exercise program provides dual protection from osteoporotic fracture by also preventing falls."

