Trends, benefits, and costs of working remotely

A new assessment indicates that working remotely is a growing trend, and while it is associated with higher organisational commitment, job satisfaction, and job-related well-being, these benefits come at the cost of work intensification and a greater inability to switch off. The findings are published in New Technology, Work and Employment.

"Work is gradually being detached from traditional places such as the office, factory, or shop. Our study also shows that employers benefit from increased effort as workers strive to show that working remotely is not a slacker's charter," said Prof. Alan Felstead, co-author of the analysis. "However, remote workers find greater difficulty in redrawing the boundaries between work and non-work life.

