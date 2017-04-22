Warnings on Anesthesia before age 3 -- plastic surgeons get update on evidence

Oct. 2, 2017 - The evidence behind the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recent drug safety warning regarding prolonged anesthesia in infants and young children is discussed in the October issue of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery®, the official medical journal of the American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS).

Pending further research on the possible hazards of anesthesia, elective plastic and reconstructive surgery procedures lasting more than three hours can be delayed until after age 3 if possible, according to the special topic paper by Dr. Christopher Armen Derderian of University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, Dallas, and colleagues. If surgery can't be delayed, strategies to reduce the child's anesthesia exposure are recommended.

Risks of Anesthesia in Infants and Young Children

Late last year, the FDA issued a Drug Safety Communication warning that repeated or lengthy use of general anesthetic and sedation drugs during surgeries or procedures in children younger than 3 years or in pregnant women during their third trimester may affect the development of children's brains. This included adding a "black box warning" for several widely used anesthetic and sedative drugs. Dr. Derderian and colleagues provide an introduction to the evidence behind the FDA safety warning, how to discuss the risks with parents and steps to avoid or reduce exposure.

The FDA warning is based largely on studies in rats and other animals suggesting that prolonged exposure to anesthetic drugs in early life can have adverse effects on brain development. These studies raised concerns for possible negative effects of general anesthetics on the developing human brain. The warning focuses on repeated exposure to anesthesia, or exposure lasting longer than three hours. There is special concern about exposure during the first three years of life--a critical time for brain development.

Fortunately, most surgeries in this age group are less than three hours. The safety warning acknowledges that there are many situations where surgery in infants and young children cannot be avoided. In plastic and reconstructive surgery, cleft lip and palate repair is specified as a procedure that usually needs to be performed before age 3 to achieve optimal results.

Intensive research is ongoing to clarify the potential harms of anesthesia on the developing brain. Some studies using population databases have linked anesthesia exposure to adverse outcomes such as learning disabilities, attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder and lower performance on standardized tests. Other studies have found no such effects, after accounting for other risk factors.

Formal studies are being performed to clarify the risks of anesthesia exposure during early childhood, but the final results won't be available for several years. Dr. Derderian said, "How do we deal with this potential risk until there is evidence?"

While it's not always clear whether early anesthesia versus delayed surgery poses the greater risk, the authors suggest that surgery should be delayed until after three years--if doing so will not cause any additional harm to the child. If possible, delaying surgery until after age 1 year may avoid most of the risks.

The authors also outline measures to reduce risk, including alternative strategies to reduce the amount of general anesthetic drugs required. Studies are underway to evaluate approaches including a sedative called dexmedetomidine, which may have protective effects on the brain.

In the meantime, Dr. Derderian and colleagues hope their article will help surgeons to understand the potential risks of anesthesia exposure in infants and young children. It also will provide guidance in communicating with parents about current state of understanding of these risks, including the uncertainty involved. At this time, the authors conclude, "It is reasonable to say that we don't really know what the risk of longer or multiple anesthetics is."

###

Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery® is published by Wolters Kluwer.

Click here to read "Behind the Black Box: The Evidence for the U.S. Food and Drug Administration Warning about the Risk of General Anesthesia in Children Younger than 3 Years."

Article: "Behind the Black Box: The Evidence for the U.S. Food and Drug Administration Warning about the Risk of General Anesthesia in Children Younger than 3 Years" (doi: 10.1097/PRS.0000000000003691)

About Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery

For more than 70 years, Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery® has been the one consistently excellent reference for every specialist who uses plastic surgery techniques or works in conjunction with a plastic surgeon. The official journal of the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery® brings subscribers up-to-the-minute reports on the latest techniques and follow-up for all areas of plastic and reconstructive surgery, including breast reconstruction, experimental studies, maxillofacial reconstruction, hand and microsurgery, burn repair and cosmetic surgery, as well as news on medico-legal issues.

About ASPS

The American Society of Plastic Surgeons is the largest organization of board-certified plastic surgeons in the world. Representing more than 7,000 physician members, the society is recognized as a leading authority and information source on cosmetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. ASPS comprises more than 94 percent of all board-certified plastic surgeons in the United States. Founded in 1931, the society represents physicians certified by The American Board of Plastic Surgery or The Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Canada.

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer N.V. (AEX: WKL) is a global leader in information services and solutions for professionals in the health, tax and accounting, risk and compliance, finance and legal sectors. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with specialized technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2016 annual revenues of €4.3 billion. The company, headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands, serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries and employs 19,000 people worldwide.

Wolters Kluwer shares are listed on Euronext Amsterdam (WKL) and are included in the AEX and Eronext 100 indices. Wolters Kluwer has a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt program. The ADRs are traded on the over-the-counter market in the U.S. (WTKWY).

Wolters Kluwer Health is a leading global provider of information and point of care solutions for the healthcare industry. For more information about our products and the organization, visit http://www. wolterskluwer. com/ , follow @WKHealth or @Wolters_Kluwer on Twitter, like us on Facebook , follow us on LinkedIn, or follow WoltersKluwerComms onYouTube .